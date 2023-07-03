Our family members are now ripping our masks off and turning our children against us. It’s assault, mixed with gaslighting and sabotage.

Meanwhile, Monica Gandhi has a new column, arguing that Covid broke public health while pointing to “the lessons of HIV.” I’m not going to link to it, but you can probably imagine what it says if you’ve ever read anything by her. It’s infuriating because many of us see her as one of the key sellouts who broke public health and actively disregarded the lessons of HIV. She’s part of the reason why we can’t get our schools, our bosses, or even our families to listen to us. If public health is broken (and it is), then she’s 100 percent complicit in its demise.

Mehdi Hasan shredded Gandhi’s credibility more than a year ago, documenting the chain of false statements she’s made over the course of the pandemic. Since then, even more data has confirmed that nearly every single thing she and other doctors confidently asserted on cable news networks and opinion columns turned out to be wrong. They weren’t just a little wrong.

They were aggressively wrong.

There’s a big difference between being wrong and being aggressively wrong. Nobody gets hurt when you’re just wrong. Nobody dies. Maybe your mistake causes someone else some inconvenience or annoyance. When you realize your mistake, you apologize and work your butt off to fix it.

You learn from it.

That’s human.

When someone is aggressively wrong, they’re making a calculated decision to risk someone else’s health or well-being. They’re forcing their bad judgment on others. They laugh off threats. They mock contrary facts and evidence. They work overtime to convince everyone they’re right, when they actually have no evidence or reasoning besides their credentials and their arrogance. Their mistakes get people injured or killed. When they’re wrong, they barely apologize. They don’t learn from their failures. They do the same thing all over again.

It’s malicious.

For years now, there’s been an entire class of Covid minimizers who’ve used their credentials to advocate against commonsense protections like masks and clean air technologies. Meanwhile, they’ve pushed for these exact same tools when it comes to their own workplaces and schools.

Their hypocrisy is endless.

As Umair Haque argued at the height of the pandemic, these types were catastrophically wrong. They were wrong with a bazooka on their shoulders. Their mistakes lent credibility to government policies that killed or disabled millions of people. It’s been described as nothing short of social murder, a term that explains how institutions take actions they know will result in harm, but they do them anyway because they’re profitable—or convenient.

It’s revolting.

These Covid minimizers have applauded social murder. They’ve condoned it. They’ve promoted it practically every day. They planted every single myth that scientists are fighting against now, from mild Omicron to immunity debt. They’ve continued making glib comments and casually mocking those of us who are trying to protect ourselves and our families. They’ve lived in a bubble of privilege, outlining one set of pandemic guidelines for the rich and another one for the middle and working class. The rich can wear masks. They can spend millions outfitting their workplaces and conferences with the latest in filter technology.

The rest of us eat plague.

Most of these minimizers practice a blissful ignorance when it comes to the rampant, glaring disparities in Covid policy. They pretend that everyone has the same access to the same resources and tools, when we don’t.

We never did.

Often, they’ve even been forced to admit that the advice they gave to the rest of the world came from their own narrow, personal experience of the pandemic. It was based on their own local data, not national or global trends. They were thinking about their own lives and personal convenience, not the rest of us.

For nearly two years now, they’ve encouraged an attitude of “personality responsibility” that contradicts every tenant of public health. Now some of them are publishing books and trying to repair their image.

They’re saying that public health is broken.

Well, no shit…

They helped break it.

Their book blurbs call them “compassionate.”

To who, exactly?

They haven’t been compassionate toward us. They’ve been negligent at best, and hostile on average. They spent the last three years misleading us and getting our friends and families murdered. They contributed to the overhyping of vaccines and stood by as the government shut down every reliable tool we had for tracking and monitoring the pandemic.

They gaslit us at every turn. They used their wealth and influence to protect themselves from Covid, while sacrificing us.

I don’t call that compassionate.

I call it guilty.

Meanwhile, there’s a class of real heroes. They’ve thanklessly advocated for masks and clean air for three years now. They’ve educated and informed. They’ve championed and persevered. They’ve given up comforts and conveniences. They’ve endured ridicule and persecution. They’ve taken it upon themselves to develop their scientific and medical literacy. They’ve donated masks and air purifiers. They’ve made Corsi-Rosenthal boxes for others. They’ve spent their own personal time, money, and energy going out of their way to protect the people they care about, at an even greater cost to their emotional and mental health.

They’re the real heroes. They’re the compassionate ones. They deserve far better than what they’re getting. They don’t need some elitist medical quack lecturing them on the state of public health. They’re the ones who are going to fix things, and they’re not doing it for awards or book reviews.

They’re doing it because nobody else will.

Who are these heroes?

They’re you.