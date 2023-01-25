By now, many of us have endured something along the lines of a Covid intervention. Friends or relatives try to convince us that we’re living in fear, and that we should just give up and let them infect us with viruses.

Many of them come to us under the pretense of concern about our mental health. It’s one of the most self-serving arguments someone could make, because what they’re suggesting has nothing at all to do with our health, mental or otherwise. What they’re really saying is that they’re tired of respecting our boundaries. If they really cared about our mental health, they’d do what we asked them. Instead, they make up a story that validates their own indifference.

Americans have gotten mental health backward for a while now. Most of what passes for mental health advice involves suppressing negative emotions and pretending to be happy for the sake of others. Those of us who refuse to play along are labeled “negative” and identified as a threat.

Hence the term “doomer.”

In reality, the forced positivity and magical thinking we encounter on a daily basis is terrible for our mental health. It leads to poor decision-making, and it often results in a chronic state of fragility. The more someone engages in it, the more dependent they become on living in their bubble.

Toxic optimists claim to care about our mental health, but they don’t seem to grasp that gaslighting and berating people, calling them names, and shaming them does nothing but exacerbate their sense of loneliness and isolation. One of the worst things someone can do for your mental health is concern troll you, using your wellness as a vehicle to force their view of the world on you.

These concern trolls usually accomplish nothing except to pressure their victims to try harder to mask their true feelings.

I’ll give you an example:

My in-laws called recently to “check in” with us. My spouse made the mistake of telling the truth. He said it’s been hard the last few weeks, keeping our daughter home and working overtime to improve the mitigations at her preschool. Things have gotten a lot better lately, but it was hard won and remains tentative. If our in-laws cared about our mental health, they would’ve listened and offered moral support. They could’ve thanked us for doing everything we could to keep their grandchild safe, even if it was incredibly hard.

Instead, they gave us a miniature lecture on our mental health, and told us we needed to try to find a balance between protecting our 4-year-old and living our lives. Instead of feeling loved and supported, we felt judged.

I’m sure you know the feeling…

Sometimes I wonder if these self-proclaimed optimists ever consider that they’re actually doing incredible damage to our mental health via their constant tendency to deny and downplay our emotions and experiences.

I guess if they did, they’d stop.

In any case, there’s a lot of things we can do to protect our mental health during these insanely trying times. First off, we can just sit down and not do anything for an hour or two. Have you tried that recently?

It feels amazing.

You can try meditating. I don’t mean the superficial kind. You can practice what’s called insight meditation. Instead of making your mind blank or chanting mantras, you focus on one thing, like an emotion.

It can be a negative emotion.

Let it fill up the space.

You can listen to music, everything from metal to ambient. You can get back in touch with your hobbies. Remember those?

The wellness grifters aren’t going to tell you any of this, but the best way to be happy is to do things you enjoy, even if they’re not productive or they strike everyone else as weird. If you like horror movies, then watch one. If you like reading fantasy novels or writing fan fiction, then do that.

Play games.

You can start a gratitude journal if you want, or you can pick up a new trend and start a grievance journal. It’s a thing now.

Believe it or not, I actually did start something along the lines of a gratitude journal. It’s not filled with word porridge. It’s just a paragraph summing up what I did with my family that day, so I don’t forget that despite all the horrible things going on in the world, we still have a good time.

A friend recently brought dinosaur erotica to my attention. Yes, it’s a big fandom. If you’re curious, try Rammed by the Raptor.

If you ask me, dinosaur erotica is everything that’s right with the world. These are people who know what they want out of life, and they’re not worried about being judged or ridiculed. I get it.

The biggest key to a sound mind lies in establishing boundaries and learning to love what makes you different. Ironically, the ones who talk the most about mental health are the ones who continually show the most disrespect for other people’s needs. They want us to be happy on their terms, not ours.

Don’t listen to them.

Take a nap.