He yelled at his daughter over the phone. He hung up on her. Then he bought his new girlfriend a pony. It was her birthday.

His daughter’s, I mean.

She’s 12.

This dude has read his share of self-help. Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t think it’s working for him. There’s a simple reason. Most of the advice is steeped in elitism and patriarchy.

It’s …