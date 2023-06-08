Is it necessary to feed the people of Europe… to get the wheat out of Russia? Then in heaven’s name, let us have warm water harbors in order to get that wheat out of Russia.

— Jane Addams, “The Revolt Against War,” 1915

More than a hundred years ago, an American woman traveled through war-torn Europe interviewing ordinary people about the first world war. She wasn’t just another journalist. She was a social worker and a nonprofit director. She didn’t take sides. She didn’t sell propaganda.

She just listened.

She learned a few things.

First, she figured out that every nation thinks they’re “fighting to preserve its own traditions and its own ideals from those who would come in and disturb and destroy those high traditions and those ideals.” Every nation believes they’re doing the right thing, even if they lie to justify it.

She also figured out that nobody really wants to fight. The soldiers sure as hell don’t want to be there. Only a tiny minority revels in the violence. Most of them are scared to death. They’re hiding their fear. They believe they have no choice but to fight. That’s what they’ve been told.

Finally, she figured out that countries don’t really fight over ideology. They don’t fight for democracy. They don’t fight over politics. They don’t fight over religion. Those aren’t the real reasons for wars.

They’re excuses.

This woman figured out that countries actually fight over resources. They want another country to share its ports, land, or raw materials. They feel excluded or threatened by each other. They struggle to meet the needs of their own people. So they either provoke a war, or they just invade. If these countries could sit down and discuss how to share their resources without letting their politics or religion get in the way, then the wars wouldn’t happen.

If nothing else, they wouldn’t last as long.

This woman became relatively famous for her humanitarian work and public speaking. But when she started talking about war, the press turned on her. They smeared her. They questioned her patriotism.

Organizations expelled her.

She became a pariah.

The world decided this woman was a moron just trying to cause trouble and make a name for herself. Instead, they decided it was a better idea to keep fighting. In the end, nobody really won that first war.

Nothing really changed.

Instead of giving up, this woman continued to serve humanity. She worked under the president, overseeing relief aid to “the women and children of enemy nations.” She published a book about it, Peace and Bread in a Time of War. About two decades later, the same conditions this woman talked about led to another, even more destructive war. This war centered around a genocide.

After the end of that war, the world finally came around to the idea that maybe nations should try to work together instead of constantly competing over resources and making threats. That idea worked for a little while, at least until rich countries decided to start building empires again.

Almost nobody remembers this woman, even though she won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1931, just a couple of years before Hitler became chancellor of Germany. The committee seemed to realize the world was heading toward another war. Maybe they thought giving this woman an award would redeem her and get the nation’s leaders to listen. She died from cancer four years later.

She’s erased from most history textbooks now. Students never learn about her. At best, she’s a footnote—maybe a paragraph.

Instead, they learn that the assassination of some minor aristocrat catapulted Europe into war. They learn the excuses for the war, but not the reasons. Sometimes they learn the reasons for the second war, but mostly they learn that we beat some genocidal super villain.

If that’s what Americans have been learning for the last hundred years, it’s no wonder they can never see past their own excuses. They support one war after another, each time convinced they really are the good guys this time. They’re desperate to relive war stories that never even happened.

I often think about how different the world would look if the public had listened to women like Jane Addams instead of attacking them. I think about what she would say about our last three or four wars. I think about what she would say about the war we’re spending billions on now.

I think she would say the exact same thing.

There’s no good guys in war. There’s bad guys, and there’s worse guys. In the end, it’s pointless debating who’s the worse guy.

That only prolongs the war.

Every war in history has always gone the same. Nobody enters a war for the right reasons. They enter wars for resources. Nobody wins. Lots of innocent people die. Animals die. The land dies.

The two sides run out of resources.

They run out of soldiers.

One side gives in first. They admit defeat. Usually, they don’t change their mind about what started the war. If anything, they realize it never mattered. It wasn’t worth the death and destruction. In the worst case, the winner simply conquers the loser and imposes their will. They spend the next generation humiliating and brainwashing the losers and their children into total submission.

In the slightly better case, the winners and losers sit down and negotiate. They agree to share resources. The winner gets a bigger slice.

The loser accepts a smaller one.

That’s how every war in history has always gone, and it’s how every war will play out in the future. The winners make up a story after the fact. If they didn’t, everyone would remember how pointless wars are.

They wouldn’t support them.

There’s one big difference about the wars we’re fighting now: There’s not much future left for humans, not on this current trajectory. The planet has decided it’s not going to tolerate any more wars. The earth seems to understand that we’re behaving like a virus, and it has developed a fever to get rid of us.

The planet is tired of our wars.

It’s tired of our bombs. It has seen the wars get bigger and more destructive. It’s sending us a very clear message now. If we can’t learn how to share its resources and beauty, it’s going to kill us all.

While war rages in another part of the world, both coasts of America now drown in wildfire smoke. Our crops are dying.

I think it’s pretty clear the planet doesn’t like what we’re doing. Too bad we didn’t listen to that woman sooner.

We could start now.